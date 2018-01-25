Ex-Disney star Adam Hicks charged with armed robbery

BURBANK, CA (WCMH) — Former Disney star Adam Hicks was arrested in connection with several armed robberies, California police said Thursday.

The string of robberies started around 5:15am Wednesday, according to Burbank Police. Police said a 52-year-old man was walking down the street when a man pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.

The victim ran away and was able to escape safely.

While officers were investigating the first robbery, three additional robberies happened within minutes of each other.

All the cases involved unsuspecting victims out for a walk, police said. All the victims provided a similar description of the suspect.

Police traced the suspect back to a home on North Niagara Street in Burbank.

According to Burbank Police, 25-year-old Adam Hicks and 23-year-old Danni Tamburo were arrested by SWAT and charged with robbery. Police said property linked to the robberies was found inside the home.

Both suspects are being held on $350,000 bond.

According to NBC News, Hicks is known for roles in the Disney series “Zeke and Luther” and the 2011 movie “Lemonade Mouth”

Hicks is set to appear in the movie “Shifting Gears,” due out in March, and is currently starring in the show “Freakish.”