Fatal crash closes U.S. 33 westbound in Dublin

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — One person is dead and the westbound lanes of U.S. 33 are closed after a crash.

According to the Dublin Police Department, just before 6am, Thursday, officers were called to the area of U.S. 33 near Avery Road because of a crash.

Officers say one person was killed in the crash.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 33 are closed between I-270 and the Avery-Muirfield roads exit.

The ramps from I-270 in both directions to U.S. 33 westbound have also been closed.

