Germany: Men’s Olympic hockey team

Germany's Christian Ehrhoff plays in a hockey game
Name Position   Current Team Olympic/NHL game exp.
Danny aus den Birken G   EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)  
Dennis Endras G   Adler Mannheim (DEL) ’10
Timo Pielmeier G   ERC Ingolstadt 1 NHL game
Daryl Boyle D   EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)  
Christian Ehrhoff D   Kolner Haie (DEL) ’02, ’06, ’10/789 NHL games
Frank Hordler D   Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)  
Bjorn Krupp D   Grizzlys Wolfsburg (DEL)  
Jonas Muller D   Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)  
Moritz Muller D   Kolner Haie (DEL)  
Denis Reul D   Adler Mannheim (DEL)  
Yannic Seidenberg D   EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)  
Yasin Ehliz F   Nuremberg Ice Tigers (DEL)  
Gerrit Fauser F   Grizzlys Wolfsburg (DEL)  
Marcel Goc F   Adler Mannheim (DEL) ’06, ’10/636 NHL games
Patrick Hager F   EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)  
Dominik Kahun F   EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)  
Marcus Kink F   Adler Mannheim (DEL)  
Brooks Macek F   EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)  
Frank Mauer F   EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)  
Marcel Noebels F   Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)  
Leonhard Pfoderl F   Nuremberg Ice Tigers (DEL)  
Matthias Plachta F   Adler Mannheim (DEL)  
Patrick Reimer F   Nuremberg Ice Tigers (DEL)  
Felix Schutz F   Kolner Haie (DEL)  
David Wolf F   Adler Mannheim (DEL) 3 NHL games

