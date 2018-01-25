Germany: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|Olympic/NHL game exp.
|Danny aus den Birken
|G
|EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|Dennis Endras
|G
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|’10
|Timo Pielmeier
|G
|ERC Ingolstadt
|1 NHL game
|Daryl Boyle
|D
|EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|Christian Ehrhoff
|D
|Kolner Haie (DEL)
|’02, ’06, ’10/789 NHL games
|Frank Hordler
|D
|Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)
|Bjorn Krupp
|D
|Grizzlys Wolfsburg (DEL)
|Jonas Muller
|D
|Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)
|Moritz Muller
|D
|Kolner Haie (DEL)
|Denis Reul
|D
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|Yannic Seidenberg
|D
|EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|Yasin Ehliz
|F
|Nuremberg Ice Tigers (DEL)
|Gerrit Fauser
|F
|Grizzlys Wolfsburg (DEL)
|Marcel Goc
|F
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|’06, ’10/636 NHL games
|Patrick Hager
|F
|EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|Dominik Kahun
|F
|EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|Marcus Kink
|F
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|Brooks Macek
|F
|EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|Frank Mauer
|F
|EHC Red Bull Munich (DEL)
|Marcel Noebels
|F
|Eisbaren Berlin (DEL)
|Leonhard Pfoderl
|F
|Nuremberg Ice Tigers (DEL)
|Matthias Plachta
|F
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|Patrick Reimer
|F
|Nuremberg Ice Tigers (DEL)
|Felix Schutz
|F
|Kolner Haie (DEL)
|David Wolf
|F
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|3 NHL games
