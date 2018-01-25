Girl bitten by rattlesnake suffers setback; more than 30 doses of antivenom used

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — The family of a 5-year-old girl who was bitten by a rattlesnake over the weekend says they have lost count of how many doses of antivenom she’s received.

Emily Rose Oehler was playing by the picnic area at Longhorn Cavern State Park in Burnet County on Saturday when a western diamondback rattlesnake bit her on the ankle. The child was taken by STAR Flight helicopter to Dell Children’s Medical Center where she received 16 doses of antivenom in 24 hours.

On Sunday, when KXAN spoke to Emily Rose’s mother, Alicia Oehler, she said while her daughter was doing better, she was still in a lot of pain. On Wednesday, the family said the child suffered a setback and doctors are trying to take care of blistering around the bite site. They are also worried about the tissue darkening. The family said Emily has now received more than 30 doses of antivenom. A hospital spokesperson says the child is listed in good condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Granite Shoals family says they don’t have insurance and each vial of antivenom costs approximately $2,500. At the Oehler’s current rate, their bill is more than $75,000 just for antivenom. One professor at Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine says it is not uncommon for medical bills to total $50,000 or more after a bite. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Emily Rose’s medical expenses.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s