Kentucky High School Shooting: Fatally Shot 15-Year-Old Made One Last Call to Her Mom

A mom received one last phone call from her 15-year-old daughter as she lay dying following Tuesday’s shooting at a Kentucky high school.

Bailey Holt was one of two students killed when a 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky.

Classmate Preston Cope, also 15, died after being shot in the head. At least 18 others were injured, authorities said.

“She called me and all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background,” Bailey’s mother, Secret Holt, told WKRN. “She couldn’t say anything and I tried to call her name over and over and over and she never responded.”

Holt told the station that she and Bailey’s father, Jason Holt, immediately rushed to the school to find her daughter after hearing of the shooting, but authorities would not let them through.

Bailey’s parents waited for her to exit one of the buses used to transport surviving students to a nearby school, but that moment never came.

“We waited and waited,” Secret Holt said. “The principal at North Marshall came and got me, and took us outside and we got in a cop car and they took us to the fire department and told us what had happened.”

Holt called the loss of her daughter “unbearable.”

Bailey’s father, Jason, told the station he dropped her off that morning, “gave her a kiss and told her I love you and she got out of the car.”

“She was an angel here on earth,” Jason Holt said. “She was a perfect angel. She loved everyone. She never had a harsh word to say about anything or anyone.”

Bailey’s boyfriend was also reportedly shot but is expected to survive. The alleged shooter has been formally charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault, authorities said.

