Listen to ‘The Podium,’ a podcast from NBC Olympics and Vox Media

The Podium, a podcast collaboration between NBC Olympics and Vox Media, launched on Monday with three original episodes. The show will dive into the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the storylines surrounding the Games.

Before the Winter Olympics get underway, original episodes will drop Monday mornings in time for the East Coast commute. Before the Olympic cauldron is lit in PyeongChang, episodes will delve into how athletes from tropical climates have broken onto the Winter Olympic scene, the evolution and acceptance of snowboarding and four getting-to-know-you shows covering the biggest names on Team USA.

Once Olympic competition gets into full swing , the podcast will publish daily, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Art19, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

Catch the latest episodes of The Podium here: