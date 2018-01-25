Man Surprises Stepdad With Adoption Papers and Plans to Take His Name

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A New York man surprised the only father he has ever known with adoption papers to make their bond official in a touching moment that was caught on camera. 

“It’s a folder!” Rick Morse joked as he unwrapped a gift from his stepson, Logan Borden. 

But it was the contents of that folder that left Morse choking back tears.

“He’s everything to me,” Borden told InsideEdition.com. “He’s not just my dad — he’s one of my best friends.” 

Morse has raised Borden since he was a baby and took on the role of grandfather when Borden welcomed his own son. He decided several months ago it was time to make their special bond a legal one.

“It was time for him to be my dad,” Borden said.

A relative captured the heartwarming moment on camera. 

“I knew it was going to be happy because he’s talked about it before, but I wasn’t sure what his reaction was really gonna be,” Borden said. “The whole rest of the day he was full smiles. He was thrilled and I was thrilled.”

Borden and his son plan to change their last name to Morse, cementing the familial tie through three generations.

“To him, it’s grandpa,” Borden said of his son and father’s relationship, noting the little boy is excited for the name change.

Borden’s brother also plans to change his name, and the entire family is excited to complete the process, he said.

“It doesn’t just make you happy; the happiness that it brings [the parent], to know, ‘Hey, you know, this isn’t my child but I’ve raised this child,’ and to know that … like for him to know that I feel that way about him, where I want to put my name as his and be able to legally say, ‘You’re my dad,’” Borden said.

“I mean, that’s a feeling you can’t beat. I wish I had done it years and years ago.”

RELATED STORIES


Boy, 10, Bursts Into Sobs at Disney World When Told He Is Being Adopted


Watch Girl’s Touching Reaction to Finding Out She’s Finally Being Adopted: ‘I Felt So Happy’


Stepdad Bursts Into Tears as Stepdaughter, 23, Surprises Him With Adoption Papers

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s