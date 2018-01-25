Melania Trump Visits Holocaust Museum After Abruptly Canceling Switzerland Trip

Melania Trump made her first public appearance in 13 days after abruptly canceling her trip to the World Economic Forum.

Two days ago, the first lady abruptly canceled her trip to Davos, Switzerland, where she and the president were supposed to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary at the World Economic Forum. She blamed “scheduling and logistical issues.”

Many speculated that she was giving her husband the cold shoulder over the Stormy Daniels scandal.

The first lady hasn’t had any official engagements until Thursday, when she made a surprise visit to The Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. Saturday marks the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance.

Her director of communications announced the visit in a last-minute tweet at 8:53 Thursday morning, saying Melania Trump had “just arrived.”

No TV cameras were allowed and the only photos of her visit were taken by the official White House photographer.

“Thank you Holocaust Museum for a powerful & moving tour,” the first lady later tweeted.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

Following her appearance at the museum, Trump’s third wife arrived in Palm Beach, Fla., according to the Palm Beach Post.

“A smaller version of Air Force One, usually used by the first lady, landed at Palm Beach International Airport on around 1:30 p.m. Thursday,” the paper reported.

A law enforcement source confirmed to CNN that Melania Trump was on the plane, and a motorcade was seen leaving the airport. It is believed that she was headed to Mar-a-Lago.

It is unknown if the youngest Trump child, Barron, accompanied his mother to Florida.

RELATED STORIES



Amid Stormy Daniels Drama, Melania Trump Abruptly Cancels Trip to Switzerland





Woman Undergoes 9 Surgical Procedures to Look Like Melania Trump – See the Results





Melania Trump’s Ex-Roommate Reveals First Lady Wanted to Be Like Sophia Loren

