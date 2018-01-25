Mom of starved 2-year-old Ohio girl sentenced to 15 years to life

Published:
FILE – This undated booking photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati shows Andrea Bradley, the mother of Glenara Bates. Bradley, mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl, who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Andrea Bradley was sentenced Wednesday in Cincinnati. She pleaded no contest earlier this month to murder and child endangering charges. Bradley and her boyfriend were both charged in the March 2015 death of their daughter, Glenara Bates.

Hamilton County prosecutors have said the child had belt and bite marks, bruises, head trauma and other injuries and weighed only 13 pounds when she died.

The child’s father, Glen Bates, was convicted of aggravated murder in 2016 and sentenced to death.

Prosecutors have said Bates tortured the girl, and Bradley neglected and failed to feed her.

Bradley’s attorney told the judge Wednesday that Bates also abused Bradley.

