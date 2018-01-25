Money Saving Strategies from Chase

Holiday spending and end-of-year expenses can throw anyone’s finances into a tail spin. That’s why saving more and spending less not only feels good but is top of mind come January.  According to JPMorgan, typical middle-income households need $4,800 in liquid savings for an emergency fund in case they experience a financial shock, like losing their job or health issues. But most Americans fall short.

Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach, has partnered with Chase during National Savings Week to offer exclusive savings tips to educate Americans on the importance of saving and spending smart. These savings tips will help consumers manage their money better including short and long term savings strategies.

WEBSITE: National Savings Week

