Nancy Kerrigan Joins Inside Edition as Special Super Bowl Correspondent

Two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan has joined Inside Edition as a special correspondent for Super Bowl LII.

The figure skater will also report on the upcoming Winter Olympics for Inside Edition.

Next week, she’ll be reporting from Minneapolis alongside Inside Edition Correspondent Megan Alexander. They’ll cover exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes reports before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.

“I’m looking forward to covering Super Bowl LII and the Olympics as Inside Edition’s Special Correspondent,” Kerrigan said. “The Super Bowl figures to be a great match-up between my hometown team, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, and I’m excited to take viewers behind the scenes leading up to the game.”

Kerrigan will begin her duties Monday, Jan. 29 at Super Bowl Opening Night and will continue reporting through game day on Sunday, Feb. 4.

“We’re thrilled to have Nancy as our Special Correspondent for Super Bowl LII and the Olympics. As a champion athlete and elite competitor, she will be able to bring her unique perspective to our viewers during the biggest events in sports,” said Inside Edition’s Executive Producer Charles Lachman.

Kerrigan continues a long tradition at Inside Edition. Olympic champions Simone Biles, Shawn Johnson and Gabby Douglas have previously served as special correspondents for the Super Bowl.

Tune in to Inside Edition for Kerrigan’s coverage. Click here for local listings.

