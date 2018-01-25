Norway: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|Oly/NHL exper.
|Lars Haugen
|G
|Farjestad Karlstad (SWE)
|’14
|Henrik Haukeland
|G
|Timra IK (SWE)
|Henrik Holm
|G
|Stavanger Oilers
|Alexander Bonsaksen
|D
|Iserlohn Roosters (GER)
|’10, ’14
|Stefan Espeland
|D
|KAC Klagenfurt (AUT)
|Jonas Holos
|D
|Fribourg-Gotteron (SUI)
|’14/39 NHL games
|Johannes Johannesen
|D
|Stavanger Oilers
|Erlend Lesund
|D
|Mora IK (SWE)
|Mattias Norstebo
|D
|Frolunda Gothenburg (SWE)
|Henrik Odegaard
|D
|Frisk Asker
|’14
|Daniel Sorvik
|D
|HC Litvinov (CZE)
|’14
|Anders Bastiansen
|F
|Frisk Asker
|’10, ’14
|Kristian Forsberg
|F
|Stavanger Oilers
|’10, ’14
|Ludvig Hoff
|F
|University of North Dakota
|Tommy Kristiansen
|F
|Sparta Sarpsborg
|Ken Andre Olimb
|F
|Linkoping HC (SWE)
|’14
|Mathis Olimb
|F
|Linkoping HC (SWE)
|’10, ’14
|Alexander Reichenberg
|F
|Sparta Prague (CZE)
|Niklas Roest
|F
|Sparta Sarpsborg
|’14
|Mats Rosseli Olsen
|F
|Frolunda Gothenburg (SWE)
|’14
|Martin Roymark
|F
|MODO Ornskoldsvik (SWE)
|’10, ’14
|Eirik Salsten
|F
|Stavanger Oilers
|Patrick Thoresen
|F
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
|’10, ’14/106 NHL games
|Steffen Thoresen
|F
|Storhamar Hockey
|Mathias Trettenes
|F
|Krefeld Pinguine (GER)
