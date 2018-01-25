Norway: Men’s Olympic hockey team

Name Position   Current Team Oly/NHL exper.
Lars Haugen G   Farjestad Karlstad (SWE) ’14
Henrik Haukeland G    Timra IK (SWE)  
Henrik Holm G   Stavanger Oilers  
Alexander Bonsaksen  D   Iserlohn Roosters (GER) ’10, ’14
Stefan Espeland D   KAC Klagenfurt (AUT)  
Jonas Holos D   Fribourg-Gotteron (SUI) ’14/39 NHL games
Johannes Johannesen  D   Stavanger Oilers  
Erlend Lesund D   Mora IK (SWE)  
Mattias Norstebo D   Frolunda Gothenburg (SWE)  
Henrik Odegaard D   Frisk Asker ’14
Daniel Sorvik D   HC Litvinov (CZE) ’14
Anders Bastiansen F   Frisk Asker ’10, ’14
Kristian Forsberg F   Stavanger Oilers ’10, ’14
Ludvig Hoff F   University of North Dakota  
Tommy Kristiansen F   Sparta Sarpsborg  
Ken Andre Olimb F   Linkoping HC (SWE) ’14
Mathis Olimb F   Linkoping HC (SWE) ’10, ’14
Alexander Reichenberg F   Sparta Prague (CZE)  
Niklas Roest F   Sparta Sarpsborg ’14
Mats Rosseli Olsen F   Frolunda Gothenburg (SWE) ’14
Martin Roymark F   MODO Ornskoldsvik (SWE) ’10, ’14
Eirik Salsten F   Stavanger Oilers  
Patrick Thoresen F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) ’10, ’14/106 NHL games
Steffen Thoresen F   Storhamar Hockey  
Mathias Trettenes F   Krefeld Pinguine (GER)  

