Ohio governor considers three applicants for Supreme Court seat

By Published:
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich is considering three people for an open Ohio Supreme Court seat.

Kasich, a Republican, asked for applicants for the seat to be left vacant on Jan. 26 by retiring Justice William O’Neill.

O’Neill is running for Ohio governor as a Democrat. Some Republican lawmakers are trying to oust O’Neill early, saying he should have stepped down weeks ago.

O’Neill says he isn’t officially a candidate until he files early in February.

The applicants are Judge Mary DeGenaro of the 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Youngstown, Toledo lawyer Richard Johnson, and Carol M. Gottschling, an attorney and human resources director for Lorain City Schools.

Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says evaluations are continuing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s