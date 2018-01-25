Olympic Athletes from Russia: Men’s Olympic hockey team

Olympic Athletes from Russia: Men's Olympic hockey team

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuck, Russian hockey players celebrate
Name Position   Current Team Olympic/NHL game exp.
Vasili Koshechkin G   Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)  
Ilya Sorokin G   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Igor Shestyorkin G   CSKA Moscow (KHL)  
Vladislav Gavrikov D   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Dinar Khafizullin D   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Bogdan Kiselevich D   CSKA Moscow (KHL)  
Aleksei Marchenko D   CSKA Moscow (KHL) 121 NHL games
Nikita Nesterov D   CSKA Moscow (KHL) 132 NHL games
Slava Voynov D   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 190 NHL games
Artyom Zub D   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Andrei Zubarev D   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 4 NHL games
Sergei Andronov F   CSKA Moscow (KHL)  
Alexander Barabanov F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Pavel Datsyuk F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) ’02, ’06, ’10, ’14/953 NHL games
Mikhail Grigorenko F   CSKA Moscow (KHL) 217 NHL games
Nikita Gusev F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Ilya Kablukov F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Sergei Kalinin F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 121 NHL games
Kirill Kaprizov F   CSKA Moscow (KHL)  
Ilya Kovalchuk F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) ’02, ’06, ’10, ’14/816 NHL games
Sergei Mozyakin F   Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)  
Nikolai Prokhorkin F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)  
Vadim Shipachyov F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 3 NHL games
Sergei Shirokov F   SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 8 NHL games
Ivan Telegin F   CSKA Moscow (KHL)  

