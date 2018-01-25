One killed in City of Delaware, one person in custody

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – Police say one person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting in the City of Delaware.

It happened shortly before 7pm Thursday at a home on Stratford Road near Havens Road.

One person was found dead at the scene. Police say a second person is in custody.

The identity of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Delaware police say the investigation is ongoing.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.