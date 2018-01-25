Oprah: ‘I don’t have the DNA’ for a presidential bid

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Before her iconic Golden Globes speech sparked a new presidential push on social media, Oprah Winfrey declared that she’s not interested in a White House bid.

The billionaire media mogul says in a newly published interview that she’s aware of the clamoring among Democrats and liberals looking to counter President Donald Trump, a wealthy real estate titan who parlayed his reality TV career into the presidency.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey told InStyle magazine. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

The 63-year-old Winfrey is among the wealthiest businesswomen in the country and is one of the world’s most recognizable black women, perhaps exceeded only by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The interview is the cover story for InStyle’s March edition, which features a smiling Winfrey along with the headline: “Hello, Madam President?”

Winfrey’s comments came several weeks before her Jan. 7 acceptance of a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes. She drew widespread acclaim for her remarks on overcoming racism and her praise of women speaking out against pervasive sexual harassment across multiple industries.

The speech spawned the Twitter hashtag #oprah2020, which trended for several days afterward.

