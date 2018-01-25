Oprah Reveals She Will Not Be Running for President: ‘It’s Not Something That Interests Me’

Despite widespread calls for her candidacy, Oprah has announced that she will not be running for president.

She made the revelation during an interview in the latest issue of InStyle.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” she told the magazine. “It’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Even at the magazine’s photo shoot, the question came as a woman joked with Oprah about 2020, the next election year.

The InStyle interview was conducted three weeks before Winfrey’s fiery Golden Globes speech that triggered the worldwide buzz about a potential run for the White House.

In remains unclear whether Winfrey has had a change of heart since the rousing Globes speech.

A new CNN poll shows the TV tycoon winning a head-to-head contest with President Trump. According to the poll, she’s at 51 percent with Trump at 42 percent.

The InStyle interview with Winfrey hits newsstands Friday, Feb. 9.

RELATED STORIES



In Newly Unearthed 1999 Clip, Donald Trump Says He Would Like Oprah as Running Mate





Will Oprah Run? Speculation Runs Rampant Following Fiery Golden Globes Speech





Oprah’s California Mansion at Center of Rescue Effort After Devastating Mudslides Strike the Area

