Slovakia: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|Olympic/NHL game exp.
|Jan Laco
|G
|Sparta Prague (CZE)
|’14
|Branislav Konrad
|G
|HC Olomouc (CZE)
|Patrik Rybar
|G
|Mountfield Hradec Kralove (CZE)
|Ivan Baranka
|D
|Vitkovice Ostrava (CZE)
|’10, ’14
|Michal Cajkovsky
|D
|Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL)
|Peter Ceresnak
|D
|Skoda Plzen (CZE)
|Dominik Granak
|D
|Mountfield Hradec Kralove (CZE)
|Marek Daloga
|D
|Sparta Prague (CZE)
|Juraj Mikus
|D
|Sparta Prague (CZE)
|Tomas Starosta
|D
|Dukla Trencin
|’14
|Juraj Valach
|D
|Pirati Chomutov (CZE)
|Martin Bakos
|F
|Bili Tygri Liberec (CZE)
|Milos Bubela
|F
|HC ’05 Banska Bystrica
|Lukas Cingel
|F
|Mountfield Hradec Kralove (CZE)
|Marcel Hascak
|F
|Kometa Brno (CZE)
|Marek Hovorka
|F
|HC Kosice
|Michal Kristof
|F
|HK Nitra
|Andrej Kudrna
|F
|Sparta Prague (CZE)
|Patrik Lamper
|F
|HC ’05 Banska Bystrica
|Tomas Marcinko
|F
|Ocelari Trinec (CZE)
|’14
|Ladislav Nagy
|F
|HC Kosice
|435 NHL games
|Peter Olvecky
|F
|Dukla Trencin
|’14/32 NHL games
|Tomas Surovy
|F
|HC ’05 Banska Bystrica
|’06, ’14/126 NHL games
|Matej Paulovic
|F
|HK Nitra
|Matus Sukel
|F
|MHk 32 Liptovsky Mikulas
