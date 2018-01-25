Slovenia: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|Olympic/NHL game exp.
|Luka Gracnar
|G
|EC Salzburg (AUT)
|’14
|Gasper Kroselj
|G
|Rodovre (DEN)
|Matija Pintaric
|G
|Rouen (FRA)
|Blaz Gregorc
|D
|HK Hradec Kralove (CZE)
|’14
|Sabahudin Kovacevic
|D
|HC Karlovy Vary (CZE)
|’14
|Ales Kranjc
|D
|Eispiraten Crimmitschau (GER)
|’14
|Ziga Pavlin
|D
|HC Ceske Budejovice (CZE)
|’14
|Matic Podlipnik
|D
|HC Karlovy Vary (CZE)
|’14
|Jurij Repe
|D
|HC Kladno (CZE)
|Mitja Robar
|D
|Klagenfurter AC (AUT)
|’14
|Luka Vidmar
|D
|Fehervar AV19 (HUN)
|Bostjan Golicic
|F
|Grenoble (FRA)
|’14
|Andrej Hebar
|F
|HK SZ Olimpija (SLO)
|Ziga Jeglic
|F
|Neftehimik (RUS)
|’14
|Anze Kuralt
|F
|Amiens (FRA)
|’14
|Jan Mursak
|F
|Frölunda HC (SWE)
|’14/36 NHL games
|Ales Music
|F
|Fehervar AV19 (HUN)
|’14
|Ken Ograjensek
|F
|Graz 99ers (AUT)
|Ziga Pance
|F
|Dornbirner EC (AUT)
|’14
|David Rodman
|F
|Grenoble (FRA)
|’14
|Marcel Rodman
|F
|Tölzer Löwen (GER)
|’14
|Robert Sabolic
|F
|Torpedo Nizhni Novgorod (RUS)
|’14
|Rok Ticar
|F
|Sibir Novosibirsk (RUS)
|’14
|Jan Urbas
|F
|Fischtown Pinguins (GER)
|’14
|Miha Verlic
|F
|Villacher SV (AUT)
|’14
