Stormy Daniels Boosts Security at Her Home Amid Fears for Her Safety Over Alleged Trump Affair

The woman who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 says she has been trying to ride out the reported scandal in her Texas home amid security fears.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was reportedly paid by President Trump’s lawyer to keep quiet about her alleged affair with the commander in chief, which was said to have taken place just months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron.

But The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement and was paid $130,000 before last year’s presidential election.

Trump’s personal lawyer has denied the president had a tryst with Daniels, and dismissed reports of any payoffs.

Despite the denials, Daniels’ name is back in the headlines, and bringing her unwanted attention.

“Basically anyone who’s ever had my phone number ever has texted or called,” Daniels told Inside Edition.

She says she’s been trying to ride out the scandal in the small Texas town where she lives with her husband and their 7-year-old daughter. She says she has also received threats since the scandal broke.

“I have a strangely normal life, yes,” she said. “And then I wake up one morning and there’s news trucks and reporters outside of my house. Now suddenly I’m having to make phone calls to hire security.”

She was less than forthcoming when Moret asked her about the allegations.

“Did you have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump?” he asked her.

But Daniels simply smiled and stayed silent.

Moret then pressed, “Have you been paid to be quiet? Have you signed a non-disclosure agreement?”

Again, she did not respond.

Daniels did say that she thinks “it’s common by looking at photos that I’ve met him.”

She would not confirm whether she met Trump at Lake Tahoe, where the photo was taken.

Daniels’ friend and fellow adult actress, Alana Evans, told Inside Edition recently that she spoke to Daniels on the morning after her pal’s alleged tryst with Trump.

“I wanted the details and her response to me was, ‘Well, picture this, Donald Trump chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty whities…,'” Evans recalled.

When Moret asked Daniels about her friend’s story, she didn’t answer.

“Are you frustrated that you can’t talk about these things? You’re looking at me like you can’t talk. I’m taking this that you can’t say anything, is that accurate? I’m taking that as a yes,” Moret said.

Since the scandal broke, Daniels’ name has been everywhere.

“Definitely very surprised with the size of the story and also very surprised at how much stuff is just completely made up about me,” she said. “People are saying that I dated this person or that person and I never even met or heard of that person.”

She also addressed the biggest misunderstanding about her.

“The big misconception is I’m stupid or that I’m greedy or an opportunist or an attention… — I can’t say that word but you know what,” she said.

Moret also asked about her depiction by Cecily Strong on Saturday Night Live last weekend. While speaking to Colin Jost on the show, Strong — as Daniels — said: “I’m the hero you deserve right now.”

Daniels said SNL “is my favorite show of all time,” but admitted it was “terrifying” to be featured.

“How did you feel about portrayal on that show?” Moret asked.

“Did I giggle? Yes,” she said.

Daniels admitted that if she could make all of the scandal and talk about her stop, she would.

“Do you have a magic wand? ‘Cause I don’t,” she said.

