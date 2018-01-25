Stormy Daniels Stays Mum on Whether She Was Paid $130,000 by Trump’s Lawyer

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was reportedly paid $130,000 by President Trump’s lawyer to keep quiet about their alleged affair, is opening up to Inside Edition in a world exclusive interview — but she’s staying mum on the details.

Daniels allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006, just months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron. But according to the Wall Street Journal, she signed a non-disclosure agreement when she was paid $130,000 before last year’s presidential election.

Inside Edition’s Jim Moret asked her: “Did you have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump?”

But Daniels simply smiled and stayed silent

Moret then pressed, “Have you been paid to be quiet? Have you signed a non-disclosure agreement?”

Again, she did not respond.

Moret also asked about her depiction by Cecily Strong on Saturday Night Live last weekend. While speaking to Colin Jost on the show, Strong — as Daniels — said: “I’m the hero you deserve right now.”

Daniels said SNL “is my favorite show of all time,” but admitted it was “terrifying” to be featured.

“Because I love SNL,” she explained. “And I have a little crush on him — on Colin — so if he said something mean I’d feel bad.”

“How did you feel about portrayal on that show?” Moret asked.

“Did I giggle? Yes,” she said.

Trump’s lawyer has denied the president had a tryst with Daniels, and dismissed reports of any payoffs.

For the full interview with Stormy Daniels, tune in Thursday. Check here for local listings.

