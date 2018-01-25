Switzerland: Men’s Olympic hockey team

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Switzerland men's hockey players celebrate
Name Position   Current Team Olympic/NHL game exp.
Leonardo Genoni G   SC Bern  
Jonas Hiller G   EHC Biel ’10, ’14/404 NHL games
Tobias Stephan G   EV Zug ’10, ’14/11 NHL games
Eric Blum D   SC Bern  
Raphael Diaz D   EV Zug ’10, ’14/201 NHL games
Felicien Du Bois D   HC Davos  
Philippe Furrer D   HC Lugano ’10
Patrick Geering D   ZSC Lions Zurich  
Romain Loeffel D   Geneve-Servette  
Dominik Schlumpf D   EV Zug  
Ramon Untersander D   SC Bern  
Cody Almond F   Geneve-Servette 25 NHL games
Andres Ambuhl F   HC Davos ’06, ’10, ’14
Simon Bodenmann F   SC Bern ’14
Enzo Corvi F   HC Davos  
Gaetan Haas F   SC Bern  
Fabrice Herzog F   ZSC Lions Zurich  
Denis Hollenstein F   EHC Kloten ’14
Simon Moser F   SC Bern ’14/6 NHL games
Vincent Praplan F   EHC Kloten  
Thomas Rufenacht F   SC Bern  
Reto Schappi F   ZSC Lions Zurich  
Tristan Scherwey F   SC Bern  
Pius Suter F   ZSC Lions Zurich  
Joel Vermin F   Lausanne HC 24 NHL games

