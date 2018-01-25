Switzerland: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|Olympic/NHL game exp.
|Leonardo Genoni
|G
|SC Bern
|Jonas Hiller
|G
|EHC Biel
|’10, ’14/404 NHL games
|Tobias Stephan
|G
|EV Zug
|’10, ’14/11 NHL games
|Eric Blum
|D
|SC Bern
|Raphael Diaz
|D
|EV Zug
|’10, ’14/201 NHL games
|Felicien Du Bois
|D
|HC Davos
|Philippe Furrer
|D
|HC Lugano
|’10
|Patrick Geering
|D
|ZSC Lions Zurich
|Romain Loeffel
|D
|Geneve-Servette
|Dominik Schlumpf
|D
|EV Zug
|Ramon Untersander
|D
|SC Bern
|Cody Almond
|F
|Geneve-Servette
|25 NHL games
|Andres Ambuhl
|F
|HC Davos
|’06, ’10, ’14
|Simon Bodenmann
|F
|SC Bern
|’14
|Enzo Corvi
|F
|HC Davos
|Gaetan Haas
|F
|SC Bern
|Fabrice Herzog
|F
|ZSC Lions Zurich
|Denis Hollenstein
|F
|EHC Kloten
|’14
|Simon Moser
|F
|SC Bern
|’14/6 NHL games
|Vincent Praplan
|F
|EHC Kloten
|Thomas Rufenacht
|F
|SC Bern
|Reto Schappi
|F
|ZSC Lions Zurich
|Tristan Scherwey
|F
|SC Bern
|Pius Suter
|F
|ZSC Lions Zurich
|Joel Vermin
|F
|Lausanne HC
|24 NHL games
NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.