Quicken Loans Arena upgrades coming this season

Cleveland Cavaliers fans gather at the Quicken Loans Arena early Wednesday, June 22, 2016, to watch a parade celebrating the Cavaliers' NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland. The Cavaliers made history by overcoming a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and end the city's 52-year drought without a professional sports championship. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers officials say a $140 million renovation project for Quicken Loans Arena will begin next month.

The Cavaliers said Wednesday that barriers defining construction zones will start going up on Feb. 5.

Officials say the project’s initial phase will focus on the outside of the building and affect entrances and exits for fans attending events at the arena. There also will be changes in vehicle traffic patterns in the arena area that will last until approximately mid-2019.

The Cavs say expansion of the north side of the arena will add an atrium space of roughly 42,500 square feet (3,948 sq. meters) that will be enclosed by a glass facade. The south expansion will add about 6,300 square feet (585 sq. meters) to the arena’s main concourse.

