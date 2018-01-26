Canada: Men’s Olympic hockey team

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Canada goalie Ben Scrivens
Name Position   Current Team NHL GP
Justin Peters G   Kolner Haie (DEL) 83
Kevin Poulin G   Medvescak Zagreb (EBEL) 50
Ben Scrivens G   Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL) 144
Stefan Elliott D   HV71 (SHL) 84
Chay Genoway D   Lada Togliatti (KHL) 1
Cody Goloubef D   Stockton Heat (AHL) 129
Marc-Andre Gragnani D   Dinamo Minsk (KHL) 78
Chris Lee D   Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) 0
Maxim Noreau D   SC Bern (NLA) 6
Mat Robinson D   CSKA Moskva (KHL) 0
Karl Stollery D   Dinamo Riga (KHL) 23
Rene Bourque F   Djurgardens IF (SHL) 725
Gilbert Brule F   Kunlun Red Star (KHL) 299
Andrew Ebbett F   SC Bern (NLA) 224
Quinton Howden F   Dinamon Minsk (KHL) 97
Chris Kelly F   Belleville Senators (AHL) 833
Rob Klinkhammer F   Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) 193
Brandon Kozun F   Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) 20
Maxim Lapierre F   HC Lugano (NLA) 614
Eric O’Dell F   HC Sochi (KHL) 41
Mason Raymond F   SC Bern (NLA) 546
Derek Roy F   Linkoping HC (SHL) 738
Christian Thomas F   Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) 27
Linden Vey F   Bays Astana (KHL) 138
Wojtek Wolski F   Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) 451

