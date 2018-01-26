Canada: Men’s Olympic hockey team

|Name
|Position
|Current Team
|NHL GP
|Justin Peters
|G
|Kolner Haie (DEL)
|83
|Kevin Poulin
|G
|Medvescak Zagreb (EBEL)
|50
|Ben Scrivens
|G
|Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)
|144
|Stefan Elliott
|D
|HV71 (SHL)
|84
|Chay Genoway
|D
|Lada Togliatti (KHL)
|1
|Cody Goloubef
|D
|Stockton Heat (AHL)
|129
|Marc-Andre Gragnani
|D
|Dinamo Minsk (KHL)
|78
|Chris Lee
|D
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|0
|Maxim Noreau
|D
|SC Bern (NLA)
|6
|Mat Robinson
|D
|CSKA Moskva (KHL)
|0
|Karl Stollery
|D
|Dinamo Riga (KHL)
|23
|Rene Bourque
|F
|Djurgardens IF (SHL)
|725
|Gilbert Brule
|F
|Kunlun Red Star (KHL)
|299
|Andrew Ebbett
|F
|SC Bern (NLA)
|224
|Quinton Howden
|F
|Dinamon Minsk (KHL)
|97
|Chris Kelly
|F
|Belleville Senators (AHL)
|833
|Rob Klinkhammer
|F
|Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)
|193
|Brandon Kozun
|F
|Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
|20
|Maxim Lapierre
|F
|HC Lugano (NLA)
|614
|Eric O’Dell
|F
|HC Sochi (KHL)
|41
|Mason Raymond
|F
|SC Bern (NLA)
|546
|Derek Roy
|F
|Linkoping HC (SHL)
|738
|Christian Thomas
|F
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)
|27
|Linden Vey
|F
|Bays Astana (KHL)
|138
|Wojtek Wolski
|F
|Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|451
