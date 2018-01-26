Crew SC in talks with local investors to keep team in Columbus

Columbus Crew players celebrate their goal against New York City FC during the second half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Partnership says that Crew SC owners are in talks with local investors to keep the team in the city.

Columbus Partnership, a group of more than 60 area CEOs, confirms to NBC4’s Dan Pearlman that there are talks with investors to keep Columbus Crew SC in the city. The details of the investors or the talks were not released however.

In October, the owner of the Crew SC, Anthony Precourt, announced the team would possibly be moving to Austin, Texas.

Since the announcement, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, along with the Columbus Partnership, have fought to keep the team in the city.

“Our concept was, let’s partner with local investors, people who know this community best and help do everything we can to keep evolving and building soccer,” Alex Fischer, President and CEO of the Columbus Partnership said in October.

The organization has since made two offers to purchase at least a share of the team.

 

