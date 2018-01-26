Connecticut Day care owner gets 30 months in prison for baby’s death

Associated Press Published:
Carol Cardillo was sentenced Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

BRIDGEPORT, CT (AP) — A Connecticut woman who operated an unlicensed day care out of her home has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for killing a 4-month-old boy by giving him an overdose of Benadryl.

The Connecticut Post reports that Carol Cardillo was sentenced Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court. She pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge in November in connection with the death of Adam Seagull, of Shelton, in March 2016. She had faced up to five years in prison.

Cardillo, of Fairfield, never admitted to killing the boy. She said in court Thursday that she was “very sad” about what happened to him.

Adam’s parents, Matthew and Michelle Seagull, said they believed justice was served. They called Cardillo an evil person.

Cardillo’s lawyer said Cardillo didn’t intentionally kill the boy.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s