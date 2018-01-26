Disney Star Adam Hicks, Girlfriend Behind ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Armed Robberies: Cops

A former Disney star has been accused of armed robbery. 

Dramatic footage obtained by TMZ shows a gunman holding up a man outside his car on a California street. 

Police say the robber, who’s seen with a gun under his arm and forcing the terrified victim to hand over his possessions before he runs off, is none other than former Disney star Adam Hicks.

The getaway driver is allegedly his girlfriend, Danni Tamburo, 23, who is also an actress. 

They’re being called the new “Bonnie and Clyde” of Burbank.

Hicks and Tamburo were arrested Wednesday. Hicks is suspected of committing three robberies over a two-hour period with his girlfriend’s help.

Hicks appeared in a L.A. court Friday wearing his prison jumpsuit. The 25-year-old actor and star of Hulu’s Freakish, was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of attempted second degree robbery. 

She was also charged with the same counts. His bail’s been set at $350,000 and hers is $300,000. Hicks faces up to 60 years in prison, if convicted, while Tamburo faces 15 years. 

They have not yet entered a plea. 

