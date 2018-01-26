Does Your Dog Have the Flu? Here Are the Symptoms

Some veterinarians are urging dog owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated against canine influenza, or “dog flu.”

Dr. Howard Asher of Beaver Brook Animal Hospital in Wethersfield, Conn., said they are seeing more cases of dog flu this year.

Symptoms include runny eyes, coughing and a discharge from the nose, he told WFSB.

“They may be a little more tired,” he said. “They may not be eating and they may have a fever.”

While there are similarities to the flu virus in humans, the dog flu is actually something vets see year-round.

There are two strains of dog flu. One was discovered in 2004, while the other was identified in 2015. A vaccine protects dogs from both, Dr. Asher said.

While dog flu is highly contagious, the fatality rate is less than 10 percent and most dogs recover in two to three weeks, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Dog owner Pedro Madera said he didn’t think twice about vaccinating his two terriers and Pomeranian against dog flu.

“We love our animals,” he told WFSB. “Make sure nothing happens to them.”

