Dr. James Kauffman Dead: Doctor Accused of Hiring Hit Man to Kill Wife Kills Self in Jail

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The New Jersey doctor accused of plotting to kill his own wife after she threatened to expose his alleged role in an opioid distribution ring has died in prison in an apparent suicide.

James Kauffman’s body was found Friday morning in his cell at the Hudson County Jail.

The details of his death were not immediately revealed, but sources told NJ.com that he had suffocated after tying something around his neck and lying face-down in his bed.

The same source told the site that Kauffman, 69, was not on suicide watch, and a six-page note was found.

Kauffman had been in jail since his arrest in June 2017, but was recently moved to the Hudson County Jail for his own safety after credible threats to kill him at Atlantic County Jail were discovered.

Earlier this month, Kauffman was charged with murder and racketeering in what prosecutors described as a murder-for-hire plot carried out on his wife, April Kauffman, who was fatally shot by an intruder in the couple’s Linwood, N.J., home in May 2012.

April Kauffman was a local radio talk show host.

As the years went by and the case turned cold, the slain woman’s daughter, Kimberly Pack, had suspicions about her stepfather, the doctor.

“It feels like I’m living some kind of weird made-for-TV movie,” Kimberly told Inside Edition earlier this week. “It just doesn’t seem real, it doesn’t seem right.”

Authorities now believe the doctor hired a hit man to kill his wife because she was threatening to expose his alleged involvement in a drug ring. He was allegedly running the drug ring from his medical office with members of the notorious Pagan’s Motorcycle Club.

The president of a local chapter of The Pagans, Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, was also charged in the murder case. He claims he is innocent.

“Jim Kauffman was a busy man with all of his crimes,” prosecutor Damon Tyner told Inside Edition. “He was sort of like a one-man crime spree.” 

RELATED STORIES


Bodycam Footage Shows Dr. James Kauffman as He Threatens to Kill Himself in 40-Minute Standoff


Doctor Ordered His Wife’s Killing After She Threatened to Reveal His Opioid Ring: Prosecutor


Man Finds Love Again Months After Ex-Wife Is Convicted of Trying to Hire Hit Man to Kill Him

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s