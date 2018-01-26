Friday Freebies: Where to get free cake on National Chocolate Cake Day

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — It’s Friday and NBC4 has a sweet way for you to start your weekend.

Saturday is National Chocolate Cake Day, and we’ve rounded up the local businesses where you can get free or discounted chocolatey goodness on Friday and Saturday in the Columbus area.

The Angry Baker Cakes and Pastries

Stop by The Angry Baker Short North location on Saturday and treat yourself! Customers can get one chocolate cake parfait for free when they buy one. Flavors include chocolate and vanilla, chocolate and raspberry, and chocolate and peanut butter. This offer is only valid at The Angry Baker store located at 1275 N. High St.

Cakes and More

Head over to Cakes and More on Saturday and get 5% off all chocolate cakes, brownies or cake pops. Cakes and More is located on North High Street near the Graceland Shopping Center.

Fate Cakes

Customers who call in and order one dozen chocolate overload cupcakes can receive another dozen half off on Saturday. Chocolate overload cupcake flavors include Buckeye, ultimate brownie, chocolate ganache and S’more. This offer does not apply to online orders.

Purple Sage Bakery

If you’re in the market with something sweet with your morning coffee on Saturday, stop by Purple Sage Bakery in Upper Arlington to get a free slice of chocolate cake with Italian buttercream when you purchase a latte or croissant.

Short North Piece of Cake

Stop by Short North Piece of Cake on North High Street on Saturday for a sweet treat. The first 24 customers get a free chocolate cupcake with any purchase. The offer is limited to one cupcake per customer, and customers must mention this Friday Freebies article.

___

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have an upcoming promotion or discount you’d like to share, please send an email to rgribble@wcmh.com.