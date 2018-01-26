Grammys 2018: James Corden Promises Huge Opening Number as the Show Returns to New York City

As the Grammys return to New York City after 15 years on the West Coast, James Corden is promising some explosive performances.

Corden, who returns as host of the Grammys this Sunday, told Inside Edition that there will be “a very, very big number” as the opening and E! reports U2, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Chappelle will kick off the show.

As the big stars arrive at Madison Square Garden for the event, many will be wearing white roses to show their solidarity with the #TimesUp movement.

And inside “the world’s most famous arena,” the seat cards are in place inside. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are in the front row, with Miley Cyrus just behind Elton John, who just this week announced he will be retiring from the music biz after a worldwide farewell tour that will take him three years to complete.

RELATED STORIES



Beyonce, Donald Glover Lead Star-Studded Cast of Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Remake





Cher and James Corden Update ‘I Got You Babe’ for the Modern Age





Police Rescued U2’s Bono After He Was Caught Up in Nice Terror Attack

