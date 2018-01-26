Hearing scheduled in Brian Golsby case

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes has a hearing scheduled for Friday, weeks before his trial is expected to start.

Brian Golsby is facing multiple charges in the February 2017 kidnapping and murder of Reagan Tokes. With the death penalty still on the table for the convicted felon, all eyes are on this high-profile case.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s office has issued nearly two dozen subpoenas for witnesses that will testify during the trial.

“These would be the witnesses that will explain what happened. And does the evidence support the charges that are in the indictment?” said Ron O’Brien, Franklin County Prosecutor.

O’Brien says his team has worked on this case for nearly a year and is ready to present their evidence to a jury.

Eighteen individuals, including some of Reagan Tokes friends and representatives from five entities, including the Grove City Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office will testify in court.

Investigators say Golsby kidnapped tokes after she left her job in the short north back in February 2017. They say Golsby raped and murdered her and dumped her body in a park in Grove City.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s