Hearing scheduled in Brian Golsby case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes has a hearing scheduled for Friday, weeks before his trial is expected to start.

Brian Golsby is facing multiple charges in the February 2017 kidnapping and murder of Reagan Tokes. With the death penalty still on the table for the convicted felon, all eyes are on this high-profile case.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s office has issued nearly two dozen subpoenas for witnesses that will testify during the trial.

“These would be the witnesses that will explain what happened. And does the evidence support the charges that are in the indictment?” said Ron O’Brien, Franklin County Prosecutor.

O’Brien says his team has worked on this case for nearly a year and is ready to present their evidence to a jury.

Eighteen individuals, including some of Reagan Tokes friends and representatives from five entities, including the Grove City Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office will testify in court.

Investigators say Golsby kidnapped tokes after she left her job in the short north back in February 2017. They say Golsby raped and murdered her and dumped her body in a park in Grove City.