January cooler than normal, but not as much as you think

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We are heading to the end of the 1st month of the year, and while much of the month seemed like it was pretty cold, our little quick warm-ups could end up saving the month.

Overall, January will finish below normal for average temperatures in Central Ohio

We will end up seeing our average temperature for the month finishing around 27.0°, which will be about 2.6° below the normal average of 29.6°. This takes into effect the highs and lows for every day of the month.

Overall, this will be the coldest January since 2015 when our average was just 26.0°. It is a far cry from the coldest January on record in 1977, where the average temperature was just 11.3°

Since 2000, this January would be tied for the 11th warmest.

40.7° 2006

36.8° 2017

35.6° 2002

34.4° 2007

33.7° 2012

32.1° 2013

31.7° 2008

30.7° 2005

28.7° 2001

28.4° 2016

27.0° 2000

2000 27.0° 2018 (forecast)

Recap of a very up and down month to start the year.

If you recall how we started the month, we extended a two week plus long streak of below normal temperatures. We also went from Christmas day to the 7th of January with sub-freezing temperatures, it wasn’t until the afternoon on the 7th when the streak ended, barely.

When the month of January ends we will have the majority of our highs (8 days) in the 30s which is normal for the month, but we will also have 7 days in the teens. Below is a chart that shows how many days had highs in the teens through 60s! Yes we did get into the 60s twice, both times hitting 60.

Our lows for the month were pretty cold, but we did have a couple of days with lows in the 40s and 50s too. We also had 4 days with below zero temperatures, and 1 that was zero as well!

The month will have finished with plenty of days with at least a trace of precipitation recorded as well.

11 days with just a trace of precip. recorded

8 days with a trace of snow/flurries recorded

13 days with measurable precip. recorded

9 days had measurable snowfall recorded

7 days will end up being dry.

Snowfall in January has already topped winter of 2016-17

At 10.3″ so far (through January 26th), this is 1″ more than we saw all of last winter. This as of right now makes it the 39th snowiest January on record. While we do have a chance of snow showers on Monday, we would need to accumulate a little more than 2 feet of snow to get us into contention of the snowiest January on record… which WILL NOT happen.

The start of February looks to start with colder air sliding down from Canada.

