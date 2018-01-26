One by one, Columbus City Attorney says he will shut down drug houses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The new Columbus City Attorney has a message for people operating dope houses.

One by one, Zack Klein says he’s going to shut them down.

This week, Klein’s office boarded up two houses on the West Side.

“You get bad actors that operate in here, and it causes a problem for the entire neighborhood. We have a duty and responsibility to shut them down,” Klein says.

The city boarded up a dope house at 333 S. Hague Ave. Police found two guns, ammo, 16.06 grams of heroin, and 21.03 grams of crack cocaine. Three of nine people inside the house when police raided were arrested for felonious possession of drugs.

Cassandra Rogers and her four children live two doors down.

“I’m not dumb,” says Rogers. “There was a lot of foot traffic coming in and out of there. I knew what it was.”

Klein says the owner of the house was warned about re-occurring drug activity in November. He says the landlord failed to take action, so the city got an emergency court order and boarded it up.

Next month, the city takes its case to court. If a judge declares the house a “public nuisance,” it could remain vacant for a long time.

“We can board up the house for up to a year,” says Klein.

Klein says it’s a “community effort” to spot and get rid of dope houses. If you suspect you live near one, Klein urges you to call CPD at 614 645-4545, or his office 614 645-7717.

“This is a community-driven process that starts with tips and information from area commissions, civic associations and everyday neighbors who want to live in a good neighborhood because they deserve it. And we’re going to do our part to shut these places down.”