One injured in officer-involved shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a man was injured after an officer shot at him when he allegedly tried to hit the officer with his car.

The incident occurred near Summit Street and 16th Avenue shortly after midnight.

According to Columbus Division of Police Sergeant Dean Worthington, an officer responded to a “down and out” call in the area and found a man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Worthington says radio transmission indicates the officer approached the vehicle, and the driver attempted to run the officer over with his car.

The officer fired at the driver as he sped away on East 17th Avenue.

Police says the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near Big 4 Street and East 16th Avenue and officers saw the driver flee the vehicle. Police arrested him shortly after.

The driver was taken to The Ohio State Medical Center in stable condition and was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.