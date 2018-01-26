Santa Monica Mountain Lion Gives Birth to Cubs

The Santa Monica Mountains is now home to a new batch of cubs after a local mountain lion gave birth.

The newborns were captured on camera getting acquainted to their new home in the woods by the National Park Service.

Mom, named P-42, is a local to the area, and rangers are still unsure when she gave birth.

The Parks Service is keeping a close eye on surveillance footage to make sure the newborns are in good health, and they hope to place GPS collars on the cubs to monitor their travel.

RELATED STORIES



Hikers Stunned as They Suddenly Come Face-to-Face With Mountain Lion: ‘What Are We Supposed to Do?’





Mother Cheetah Gives Birth to 8 Cubs – Double the Size of a Normal Litter





Mother Leopard Nuzzles Her Cubs After They Were Lost in Sugar Cane Field

