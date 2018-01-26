Santa Monica Mountain Lion Gives Birth to Cubs

Published:

The Santa Monica Mountains is now home to a new batch of cubs after a local mountain lion gave birth.

The newborns were captured on camera getting acquainted to their new home in the woods by the National Park Service.

Mom, named P-42, is a local to the area, and rangers are still unsure when she gave birth.

The Parks Service is keeping a close eye on surveillance footage to make sure the newborns are in good health, and they hope to place GPS collars on the cubs to monitor their travel.

