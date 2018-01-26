Sheep and Goats on Slippery Slope as Alpaca Leads Them on Icy Road

A herd of sheep and goats tried to make their way across an icy road in Canada while being led by an alpaca.

Lola the alpaca did her best as she led the herds in near-freezing degree temperatures in Winchester Springs, Ontario, Wednesday.

Each of the animals had difficulty staying on their hoofs on the ice, slipping and sliding in every direction.

But they stayed the course and eventually got past the slick roadway.

