Small earthquake felt in southern Ohio

WOLF CREEK, OH (WCMH/WKBN) – A small earthquake hit southern Ohio Friday morning.

It happened around 3:20am. The epicenter was 11.8km underground in Wolf Creek, which is between Marietta and Athens — the home of Ohio University.

It was just a 2.6 magnitude earthquake, so it was felt slightly by some people.

The earthquake did not damage any buildings. Only two people have reported feeling the tremor to the US Geological Survey.

A 3.4 magnitude quake struck the same region in May, 2017, rattling nearby homes.

Tap here for the US Geological Survey summary of the small tremor.