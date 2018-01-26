Stormy Daniels Undergoes Skin Rejuvenation Treatment as She Preps for Another TV Appearance

Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of an alleged affair with President Trump, continues to attract national attention.

Daniels, who has agreed to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the night of Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday, is getting ready for life in the national spotlight.

Inside Edition was with her as she got a skin-rejuvenation treatment at Stile Aesthetics in Las Vegas.

Dr. Frank Stile, who owns the shop, spoke to Inside Edition about Daniels’ treatment.

“She is a stunning woman and she is beautiful,” he said. “This is only going to make her look brighter and better.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump in return for $130,000 in hush money.

Trump’s personal lawyer has denied that the president had a tryst with Daniels, and dismissed reports of any payoffs.

Some think Daniels was revealing more than she intended with a coy smile after Inside Edition’s Jim Moret asked whether she had an affair with the president.

Could Trump’s lawyer claim Daniels’ smile violated a nondisclosure agreement?

Legal analyst Royal Oakes explained to Inside Edition that it would be very difficult to prove a smile or a nod broke the non-disclosure clause.

“It would be really hard for the president to try and say some silence, or a smile or a smirk is a knowing look and a violation of the secrecy clause,” he said. “It would have to be more explicit than that for him to go after her in court.”

Daniels also sat in silence as Moret asked her about speculation that the alleged affair may be destroying the Trumps’ marriage.

“Would you say anything to Melania? Do you have a message for Melania Trump?” Moret asked Daniels.

Again, Daniels didn’t answer.

“Typically family members aren’t even referenced in these secrecy clauses. The fact that Stormy Daniels didn’t want to go there and talk about Melania is probably just because she knows that is radioactive — she knows how sensitive that issue is,” Oakes said.

