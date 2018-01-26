The vote is in: America selects lemon as Krispy Kreme’s new glazed doughnut flavor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– America dreamed, debated and, now … has decided. After casting nearly two million votes online over a week, America selected lemon as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts next, all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor.

Krispy Kreme’s innovation team will craft and perfect the Lemon Glazed Doughnut flavor, which will be made available this spring for a full week at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

The #VoteForGlaze campaign was the first time Krispy Kreme let America decide an all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor for the brand’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut. Fans selected from four flavors – blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple – January 16 through 22 at www.voteforglaze.com.

Lemon was America’s top choice, garnering 36 percent of the vote. Caramel received 26 percent of the vote, blueberry received 20 percent followed by maple, which received 18 percent.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the votes. Our fans’ passion for these flavors – and others – came through loud and clear on social media. So while the polls are closed, our minds are not,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme will announce this spring the exact dates the all-new Lemon Glazed Doughnut will be available.