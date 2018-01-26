Three people injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:15pm, Friday, officers were called to the area of Joyce and Dewey avenues on the report of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two people were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical center in a stable condition. The third person was taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.

According to police it appears the three people were exchanging gunfire amongst themselves.

Police continue to investigate.