U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Blasts Rumors of Affair With President Trump as ‘Disgusting’

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is fighting mad over rumors that she was having an affair with the president.

She called the rumors “disgusting” on Politico’s “Women Rule” podcast, adding, “It is not true.”

“But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of. At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that,” Haley said. “And the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows — lies or not — to diminish you.”

The rumors started last week, after Fire And Fury author Michael Wolff told HBO’s Bill Maher on Real Time that there was a part in the book concerning a woman that he did not include, but left a subtle hint about an affair Trump was having.

He told Maher to “read between the lines.”

On Monday, Wolff appeared on The Daily Show and as host Trevor Noah pressed him on the affair rumor, Wolff again said “read between the lines.”

Many people went to that last chapter and read how the president had been spending “a notable amount of private time with Haley” on Air Force One, which led to speculation it was her.

RELATED STORIES



Stormy Daniels Boosts Security at Her Home Amid Fears for Her Safety Over Alleged Trump Affair





Stormy Daniels’ Pal Details Porn Star’s First Meeting With Trump





After Trump ‘S***hole’ Remark, Networks Struggle With Reporting a Vulgar Presidential Quote

