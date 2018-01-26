United States: Women’s Olympic hockey team

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Brianna Decker, Alex Rigsby, Hilary Knight, Meghan Duggan and Monique Lamoureux

Names in bold denote previous Olympic appearances.

Name   Position   Most Recent Team
Nicole Hensley   G   Lindenwood Univ.
Alex Rigsby   G   Minnesota Whitecaps
Maddie Rooney   G   Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
Cayla Barnes   D   Boston College
Kacey Bellamy   D   Boston Pride (NWHL)
Kali Flanagan   D   Boston College
Megan Keller   D   Boston College
Sidney Morin   D   MODO Hockey (SDHL)
Emily Pfalzer   D   Buffalo Beauts (NWHL)
Lee Stecklein   D   Univ. of Minnesota
Hannah Brandt   F   Minnesota Whitecaps
Dani Cameranesi   F   Univ. of Minnesota
Kendall Coyne   F   Minnesota Whitecaps
Brianna Decker   F   Boston Pride (NWHL)
Meghan Duggan   F   Boston Pride (NWHL)
Amanda Kessel   F   New York Riveters (NWHL)
Hilary Knight   F   Boston Pride (NWHL)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson   F   Minnesota Whitecaps
Monique Lamoureux-Morando   F   Minnesota Whitecaps
Gigi Marvin   F   Boston Pride (NWHL)
Kelly Pannek   F    Univ. of Minnesota
Amanda Pelkey   F   Boston Pride (NWHL)
Haley Skarupa   F   Boston Pride (NWHL)

