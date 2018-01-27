Bride-To-Be Dies of the Flu as the Virus Continues to Spread Across the U.S.

Amidst the worst flu season since 2015, the virus has now claimed the life of an Alabama bride-to-be just one week after she was diagnosed.

Katherine Acton, 47, of Shelby County, died of the flu Wednesday.

She left behind two kids and a fiancé, Chuck Benzil, whom she planned to marry in the fall, according to reports.

The mother was reportedly in good health before catching the virus.

Her death comes after several others, including Katharine Gallagher, 27, who also died just few days after showing symptoms.

Gallagher’s boyfriend found her unconscious on the bathroom floor in her California home in December.

One week ago, a North Carolina family mourned the loss of their 6-year-old daughter Emily Muth who succumbed to the virus.

Seven children died of the flu in the week that ended Jan. 20, bringing total pediatric deaths to 37 for the season, Reuters reported.

According to U.S. health officials, this flu season is the worst we’ve had since 2014-2015 when the virus sickened 34 million people and hospitalized 710,000.

The CDC also warned that in this deadly flu season, as many as 56,000 adults and children could die if proper safety precautions are not taken.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following tips for preventing the flu:

1. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

2. Stay home when you’re sick.

3. Wash your hands regularly.

4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth as it causes germs to spread.

5. Cover your nose and mouth to help prevent others from getting sick.

