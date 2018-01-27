Buckeye Lake’s Benny Bass predicts six more weeks of winter

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — From his gold-encrusted enclosure at Buckeye Lake, Benny Bass delivered his ruling: Winter is sticking around a little longer.

People were up bright and early to celebrate Buckeye Lake Winterfest, which is in its fourth year according to the Buckeye Lake Beacon. And if they weren’t up early, they were likely woken up by the morning fireworks show.

Benny provides a more hyperlocal weather forecast than that of Punxsutawney Phil or Marion’s Buckeye Chuck. He did not take the bait dropped into his tank Saturday, meaning a longer wait until spring.