Buckeye Lake’s Benny Bass predicts six more weeks of winter

By Published:
Benny Bass

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — From his gold-encrusted enclosure at Buckeye Lake, Benny Bass delivered his ruling: Winter is sticking around a little longer.

The Benny Bass mascot

People were up bright and early to celebrate Buckeye Lake Winterfest, which is in its fourth year according to the Buckeye Lake Beacon. And if they weren’t up early, they were likely woken up by the morning fireworks show.

Benny provides a more hyperlocal weather forecast than that of Punxsutawney Phil or Marion’s Buckeye Chuck. He did not take the bait dropped into his tank Saturday, meaning a longer wait until spring.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s