Columbus Police say woman found dead in vacant Hilltop home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a female body was found in a vacant dwelling on South Oakley Avenue on Saturday morning.

Officers got a call about a possible dead body at 576 S. Oakley Ave at 11:32 that morning and entered the dwelling, where they found the victim. Police say she appears to be a homicide victim.

Her name has not been released, and there is no suspect information yet.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.