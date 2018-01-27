Driver says Jesus told him to let go of the wheel before he crashed, flipped 5 times

By Published:

BRISTOL, TN (WCMH) — A Tennessee man is facing multiple drug and traffic charges after he told police Jesus advised him to let go of the wheel while driving.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports Chad England, 33, crashed his pickup truck on I-81 near Bristol, TN Saturday. The truck flipped about five times before hitting a rock wall on the right side of the interstate.

When a deputy stopped at the scene, England reportedly ran off, carrying a jar and speaking gibberish.

England told an investigating trooper he closed his eyes and let go of the wheel because Jesus was calling him, according to a state highway patrol report.  He also claimed he had been running because he was “being called and was traveling to bow before someone.”

Officers found about six grams of marijuana and a vial of white powder residue, which the driver identified as cocaine, in the vehicle, as well as some other paraphernalia.

