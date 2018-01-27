Driver says Jesus told him to let go of the wheel before he crashed, flipped 5 times

BRISTOL, TN (WCMH) — A Tennessee man is facing multiple drug and traffic charges after he told police Jesus advised him to let go of the wheel while driving.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports Chad England, 33, crashed his pickup truck on I-81 near Bristol, TN Saturday. The truck flipped about five times before hitting a rock wall on the right side of the interstate.

When a deputy stopped at the scene, England reportedly ran off, carrying a jar and speaking gibberish.

England told an investigating trooper he closed his eyes and let go of the wheel because Jesus was calling him, according to a state highway patrol report. He also claimed he had been running because he was “being called and was traveling to bow before someone.”