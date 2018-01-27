Father and son get 6 months in prison in connection with overdose death of Ohio mom of 9

Jim and Keith Boyer (Middletown Police)

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WCMH) — A father and son arrested in connection to the overdose death of an Ohio mother of nine will each spend six months in prison.

Jim Boyer, 63, and Keith Boyer, 32,  were arrested in connection to the December death of Jamita Sanders. 

WLWT reports each pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, petty theft and two counts of child endangerment, all misdemeanor charges.

Both suspects were sentenced Friday to six months in jail, with credit for 40 days served.

Sanders was a mother of nine and died days before Christmas. Authorities said she had been shooting heroin with people they described as her “supposed ‘friends,’” who then in turn left her to die in front of her nine kids.

Her death prompted Middletown police to make an appeal for donations of clothes, blankets, toys and appliances to the family of five girls and four boys ranging in age from 1 to 14.

