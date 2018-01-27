FedEx Delivery Man Calls Police After Finding 5-Year-Old Alone in Rat-Infested Apartment

Inside Edition Staff

Thanks to a FedEx delivery man, a 5-year-old boy, who was left at home alone in an apartment infested with bugs and rats, was rescued by authorities on Friday.

The young child was discovered by the worker who was delivering packages to a building in the Bronx, NY., police said.

The man then flagged down a police officer outside who broke down the door and got the child out.

The apartment was full of feces on the wall, and was infested with rats and roaches. Police said there was no food in the home. There was also no one supervising the child.

The child told police that his parents had not been home since Thursday night, reports said.

Both of the child’s parents, an MTA worker and a hospital employee, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

The father told police that the child was home sick from school, the police said.

The couple’s three other children, one of whom is a teenager with special needs, were taken into custody by the city along with the 5-year-old, according to reports.

