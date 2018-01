DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers have charged a Grove City man with driving under the influence for the fifth time.

The Delaware Post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested Kyle Lee Latoski after allegedly failing to obey a traffic control device on Gemini Place.

Troopers said it’s the fifth time Latowski has been charged with OVI in the last 10 years.

Latoski will be arraigned in Delaware Municipal Court Monday morning.